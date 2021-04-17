Nigel Adkins takes charge of his first Charlton Athletic home game today.

Charlton Athletic take on Ipswich Town at The Valley and are looking to carry on their unbeaten run under their new boss.

The Addicks currently sit 8th in the League One table and are three points off the Play-Offs.

Team news

They will be without striker Conor Washington again for their clash against the Tractor Boys and will also make late fitness checks on Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen and top scorer Chuks Aneke. Ipswich, on the other hand, are without attacking midfielder Alan Judge.

Read: Charlton Athletic keeping one eye on summer recruitment

Quotes…

Adkins has told their official club website: “They (Ipswich) are having a challenging period but one thing I can guarantee is it’s going to be just as tough as it was against Sunderland for us.

“They’re going to be really fired up for the game because they’re like us. We’re very close in the league table, they’re pushing for the play-off positions and so are we.”

Read: Ex-Charlton Athletic man handed new coaching role

Top six in sights…

Charlton will know a string of positive results could see them book a place in the Play-Offs between now and the end of the season and a win today over Ipswich will certainly boost their hopes.

They are riding the wave of having a new manager and will want to continue their form against Paul Cook’s side.

Here is a predicted line-up for Charlton-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Ryan Innis, Jason Pearce, Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Darren Pratley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar.

Who will win?