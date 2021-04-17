Preston North End loanee Sepp van den Berg is wanted by ‘several’ Championship clubs this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The defender has caught the eye on loan at Preston North End from Liverpool since moving to the second tier in January.

Van den Berg, who is 19 years old, was given the green light to leave Anfield to get more first-team experience and has since played 11 times in the league for the Lilywhites.

He was wanted by Preston’s rivals Blackburn Rovers in January, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, but ended up moving to Deepdale in a deal that saw Ben Davies head the other way to Merseyside.

Read: Preston North End ‘considered’ signing Middlesbrough man in January

Van den Berg started his career at PEC Zwolle and broke into their senior side a couple of years ago. He made 23 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit before Liverpool took notice and lured him to England in June 2019.

The Reds paid an initial £1.3 million to sign him, a fee that could potentially rise to £4.4 million over the coming years.

He has since made four appearances in cup competitions for the Premier League giants and is still waiting for his league debut.

Read: Preston North End strike deal with striker

Van den Berg has impressed since making the move to the Championship and has several other clubs queuing up to sign him for next season.