Rotherham United have extended Richard Wood’s contract by another year, as announced by their official club website.

The Millers have triggered a clause in his deal that will see him stay until the end of next season.

Wood, who is 35 years old, played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic before joining Rotherham United in 2014.

He has since become a key player for the Yorkshire outfit and has made 175 appearances for them in all competitions.

Read: Rotherham United man was wanted by Preston North End in January

Wood rose up through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday before going on to play 189 games for their first-team, chipping in with eight goals along the way.

He then spent four years on the books at Coventry City before moving on to Charlton Athletic in 2013. The commanding centre-back spent the 2013/14 season with the Addicks and made 26 appearances for the London club.

Charlton let him move back up north in the summer of 2014 and Wood initially had to fight hard for a place in Rotherham’s side. They loaned him out to Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield before he became a mainstay in their team.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday left-back on radar of QPR

Wood has helped Paul Warne’s side gain promotion from League One twice so far and is currently looking to help them stay up in the Championship.

He is a vastly experienced player and keeping him for another year is a shrewd bit of business by the Millers.

Will Rotherham stay up?