Speaking on talkSPORT, former QPR, Cardiff City and Manchester City attacker Trevor Sinclair has said he would be “very interested” in the vacant role as England U21s manager.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “I’d love the #U21’s England job. I’ve been coaching for the last 13 years.” 🤍 “I would love to work with elite players! Something I’d very interested in” @trevor8sinclair backs himself for the @England under 21’s manager job. pic.twitter.com/yOJ8T2ueTX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 16, 2021

The role as manager of the Young Lions has become available after it was confirmed that Aidy Boothroyd would not be staying on after a dismal European Championships.

The former Watford boss had held the position since 2016. However, after his highly-rated England youngsters dropped out of the Euros at the group stage, he was let go by the FA.

The FA are now on the hunt for a new manager to lead an impressive generation of English talent. Three contenders for the role have emerged: Derby County assistant coach Liam Rosenior, Chelsea academy coach Joe Cole and England U17s boss Justin Cochrane.

Now, former QPR star Trevor Sinclair has moved to throw his name into the hat.

The 48-year-old is the lead coach at the Pro:Direct Academy in Lancashire and also spent time as Lancaster City’s assistant manager. With the England U21s role available, Sinclair has said he would be “very interested” in taking the job should it become available.

“I’d love it,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve been coaching now for the best part of 13 years since I retired. I’ve got all the badges.

“I’d love to work with the players. When you’re talking about the U21s, you’re talking about elite players. It’s about structure, about how you set up, the players understanding what’s necessary when they go out there.

“Yeah, it’s something that I’d be very interested in”.

Sinclair enjoyed a successful playing career, enjoying notable stints with QPR and Manchester City. He spent five and a half years with the Rs, playing in 168 league games for the club before leaving to join West Ham.

After a successful time with the Hammers, Sinclair joined Man City in 2003. He featured 98 times for the Citizens, netting six goals before leaving to finish his career with Cardiff City.

Sinclair spent only a year with the Bluebirds before retiring. He appeared 26 times for the Welsh side, netting two goals and laying on two assists.