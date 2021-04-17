Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia has admitted he does not know what his future holds, revealing that he could have left the Canaries last summer.

Over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, Buendia has shown why clubs have been keeping tabs.

The Norwich City star has netted an impressive 12 goals in 34 Championship games, chipping in with a hefty 16 assists as well. Buendia has been frequently linked with a move back to the top-flight, with European clubs also linked.

Arsenal have been consistently linked with the Argentine since Norwich’s relegation to the Championship. Reports emerged from Spain earlier this month claiming La Liga trio Atletico Madrid, Villareal and Sevilla were also interested in the 24-year-old.

It awaits to be seen how Buendia’s situation pans out this summer. Despite the fact Daniel Farke’s side look set for an immediate return to the Premier League, potential suitors could still try to tempt the Norwich star away from Carrow Road.

Now, Buendia has admitted he does not know what awaits him. Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, the former Getafe youngster has said he could have changed club last summer, adding he keeps a close eye on top-tier football. Here’s what he had to say:

“I could have changed club. But I wanted to bring Norwich back in Premier League.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next year. I follow the whole European football but I’m very keen on Premier [League].”

Norwich could still have to fight to keep their star players, even if they return to the top flight.

Buendia isn’t the only star player attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of next season. Right-back Max Aarons is also being heavily linked with a move away from the East Anglian outfit.