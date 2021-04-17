According to a report from Football Insider, Birmingham City and Coventry City are keeping a close eye on Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2022. As a result, the Latics are said to be bracing for offers for the attacker.

Lang is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere as Wigan Athletic prepare for another difficult summer transfer window. A host of clubs are said to be eyeing up the forward and now, it has been claimed two Championship sides are chasing the Liverpool-born man.

As per Wayne Veysey, reporting for Football Insider, second-tier duo Birmingham City and Coventry City are both keeping a close eye on Lang.

The Wigan academy graduate has featured 18 times in League One this season, netting a decent eight goals in the process. All of his games for the Latics have come in the second half of the season, having spent the first half on loan with Scottish side Motherwell.

His contributions this campaign take him to 23 games in a Latics’ shirt. Much of his experience of senior football has come away from the DW Stadium, spending time with Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and the Well.

Lang has only made one Championship appearance in his career to date, coming back in August 2019.

The Wigan forward can play out on the left or right-wing as well as through the middle as a centre-forward.