As quoted by the Southern Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed striker Shane Long will be “touch and go” for Saturday night’s clash with title-hunting Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international was absent from the squad for the Cherries’ victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

A groin injury kept Long out of the squad earlier this week and now, it has been confirmed that he could yet miss another game this weekend.

AFC Bournemouth face top of the table Norwich City on Saturday night, a big game against tough opposition as the race to finish in the top six hots up.

Ahead of the game, it has been confirmed that Long will be undergoing a late fitness test to see if he is ready to make a return to action.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game (quotes via the Southern Daily Echo), Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate provided a brief insight into the situation. Here’s what he had to say:

“Shane Long will be touch and go.

“We will have to see and do a fitness test on him and see how he is.

After playing a part in eight of his first nine games at Dean Court, Long had made just one substitute in his last four games before suffering the injury.

With a return from absence close, the Southampton loanee will be hoping to get back into the side and help in the battle for promotion.

Bournemouth have risen to 5th place after winning five consecutive games, boosting their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League.