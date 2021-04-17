As quoted by the Reading Chronicle, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has confirmed striker Lucas Joao was transferred to hospital after suffering a dislocated shoulder vs Cardiff City.

The Portuguese hotshot was forced off the pitch just before the hour mark, making way for George Puscas. Joao fell in an attempt to beat Cardiff shot-stopper Alex Smithies and was unable to continue.

Mick McCarthy’s side looked to have secured all three points after Kieffer Moore converted from the spot with three minutes left. However, Yakou Meite secured a point for Veljko Paunovic’s side in the fourth minute of added time.

Following the game, an update on Joao’s situation emerged from Paunovic.

Speaking to the media after the draw (quotes via the Reading Chronicle), the Reading boss confirmed the striker has been to hospital after suffering a dislocated shoulder. Here’s what he had to say:

“Joao had a dislocated shoulder for the second time this season. Both times were against Cardiff. This time, he needed to go to hospital via ambulance.

“The first time he got the injury our medical staff were able to re-locate his shoulder immediately but this time he needed to be transferred to hospital.

“He’s being attended to there. He recovered very quickly the first time – for one week I think. We hope it can be the same.”

Joao has been a key player for the Royals over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. They will be hoping his recovery doesn’t take too long as they battle for a spot in the top six.

The 27-year-old’s 26 goal contributions in 36 games have helped Reading to 7th place after 42 games. With four matches remaining, Reading need to make up a four-point gap on AFC Bournemouth as it stands.