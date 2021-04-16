According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has ‘talked up’ the chances of young academy goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

Brynn has featured on the Middlesbrough bench on two occasions so far this season, being an unused substitute against both Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers.

More often than not January arrival Jordan Archer has been the back-up choice to number one Marcus Bettinelli but Teesside Live revealed Boro boss Warnock talked up the chances of Brynn when asked about Bettinelli.

The Fulham loanee hasn’t been too secure between the sticks so far this season. He has one of the lowest save percentages out of all goalkeepers in the division and even conceded directly from a corner against Barnsley last weekend.

He has come under fire from Middlesbrough fans throughout the campaign, with supporters criticising the fact he stays on his line too much or that ‘he plays in slow motion’ or is ‘stealing a living’.

Bettinelli is likely to see out the rest of the season as the number one choice in goal. But if he is to be dropped in their next five games it looks likely that Brynn would be given the opportunity ahead of Archer.

Archer joined at the start of the year but only signed a short-term deal, keeping him at the club until June. It is likely he will become a free agent at the end of his current contract and leave Teesside as a result. With no longevity in Archer’s Boro career Warnock could throw Brynn in at the deep end and see what he’s made of at Championship level.

The same applies to Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher who look to be nearing the end’s of their Boro careers. Youngster Josh Coburn will likely be given an opportunity in their place in the coming weeks.