Middlesbrough take on Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon where they will be hoping to end their four game winless run.

Middlesbrough have been hit with somewhat of an injury crisis ahead of the visit of QPR. Last weekend against Barnsley they were only able to name six substitutes out of a possible nine.

With the news that Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry will now miss the end of the campaign they may be in a similar situation against Mark Warburton’s side this Saturday.

Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI:

GK – Marcus Bettinelli

The Boro number one isn’t likely to be dropped, despite looking shaky in recent weeks.

RB – Darnell Fisher

Warnock could play Djed Spence in Fisher’s place here but I expect the latter to start.

CB – Grant Hall

Been a standout performer since making his return from injury.

CB – Paddy McNair

With Fry injured McNair will continue in defence.

LB – Marc Bola

Boro’s only real option at left-back as things stand.

CM – Jonny Howson

The club captain should start against QPR.

CM – George Saville

With the injuries to Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier, this means Saville should play alongside Howson in midfield.

RM – Yannick Bolasie

Should replace Djed Spence who started against the Tykes.

CAM – Hayden Coulson

Maybe a bit of a punt with this one, but given Coulson’s bright display against Watford in this position don’t count out his inclusion in the number 10 role.

LM – Marvin Johnson

Kebano could start again but Johnson is playing for his Middlesbrough future and Warnock will be likely to want to see him in action before making a decision.

ST – Duncan Watmore

Dropped into the number 10 role behind Chuba Akpom at Oakwell but could lead the line against QPR.