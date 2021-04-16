According to The Telegraph, Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior is being considered as a contender for the vacant role as manager of England’s U21s.

The role is available following the confirmation of Aidy Boothroyd’s departure.

Formerly manager of Watford, Boothroyd departs after a thoroughly disappointing European Championships. Going into the tournament with a wealth of top young talent, Boothroyd’s England U21s were unable to make it past the group stage.

With Boothroy’s departure confirmed, three contenders have emerged for the role.

Alongside England U17s coach Justin Cochrane and Chelsea academy coach and former Three Lions international Joe Cole is Derby Count’s Liam Rosenior.

As per The Telegraph, Rosenior is under consideration for the job. The FA see Wayne Rooney’s assistant as a promising coach and has made a good impression since transitioning from his playing career into coaching.

The 37-year-old started out as Simon Rusk’s assistant manager with Brighton and Hove Albion U23s. He then joined Derby as a first-team coach in the summer of 2019 before becoming assistant manager upon Rooney’s full-time appointment in January this year.

Rosenior is yet to delve into management but could be an interesting appointment, indicating a change in direction following the disappointing results under Boothroyd.

The 50-year-old, who enjoyed his most notable managerial stint with Watford from 2005 to 2008, also managed Colchester United, Coventry City and Northampton Town before joining the England set-up.