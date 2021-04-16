Speaking to The Visitor, Morecambe boss Derek Adams has remained coy on speculation linking star player Carlos Mendes Gomes with Blackburn Rovers and Rangers.

The Spanish playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Shrimpers in recent weeks. Mendes Gomes’ form is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere, with Blackburn Rovers and Rangers both said keen.

Amid the continued speculation, the 22-year-old impressed once again for Morecambe at the weekend. Mendes Gomes netted as Derek Adams’ side cruised to a 4-1 win over Scunthorpe United, also providing an assist.

Now, after another standout performance, Adams has moved to heap praise on the former Atletico Madrid starlet.

The Morecambe boss labelled Mendes Gomes as “fantastic”, adding that it is a good thing that clubs are showing an interest in the playmaker. Speaking to The Visitor, here’s what he had to say:

“Carlos is a fantastic boy, you can tell that by his work ethic in training and in games.

“It’s not beneficial for me, the club or Carlos to say what the situation is but I’m very comfortable with it as I’ve said all along. Until there’s a bid put in for any of our players, speculation is all it is.

“It is a good thing to have though. If other clubs are being linked with your players, it means something positive must be happening.”

Mendes Gomes has been on the books with Morecambe since the summer of 2018, joining from non-league side West Didsbury. This season has seen the playmaker go from strength to strength, netting 13 goals and laid on four assists across all competitions.

With Adams acknowledging the interest in Mendes Gomes, it awaits to be seen if Blackburn, Rangers or any other club come in with an offer for the Dakar-born ace this summer.