Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the outcome of this Saturday’s clash between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough in his weekly online column.

Both sides go into the game around midtable in the Championship standings. Middlesbrough sit in 10th, whereas Queens Park Rangers are in 11th. The two teams are separated by just one point going into the final five games of the season.

They are both not expected to reach the play-offs with such a short period of the campaign left to play but will be hoping to finish the season off strong.

Middlesbrough are winless in four games. They have lost three during that time, albeit to play-off chasers Millwall, Bournemouth, and Barnsley, picking up just one point in that time, against second-placed Watford.

QPR are very hit and miss as of late, winning two and losing two in their last four.

Both sides’ form has been taken into account when predicting the outcome of the game, with David Prutton opting for a 2-2 scoreline.

There isn’t a lot to separate Middlesbrough and QPR this season and it could be an inspired prediction. A win for either side could see a jump up to eighth, if results go their way.

A draw would ultimately extend Boro’s winless run to five games, whereas QPR will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 3-1 to relegation threatened Rotherham United last time out.

Prutton predicted wins for Reading, Brentford, Watford, Swansea City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End, Birmingham City, and Barnsley. He also predicted Blackburn Rovers and Derby County to play out a draw, as well as Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.