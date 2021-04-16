As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers have opened talks with defender Scott Wharton over a new deal.

The 23-year-old is currently out through injury and isn’t expected to return until the early stages of next season.

Wharton’s breakthrough until the first-team has been disrupted by injury. A head injury kept him out for one game in December before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in the early stages of his return match.

His current deal with Blackburn Rovers expires in the summer of 2022. Now, it has emerged that the Ewood Park outfit are looking to extend Wharton’s contract.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, talks have opened between Blackburn and the defender over a new deal. The club are looking to agree a contract extension for Wharton ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Prior to his season-ending injury, Wharton had featured eight times for Rovers this season. The door opened for him to break into Tony Mowbray’s first-team plans after an impressive stint on loan with Northampton Town.

His contributions this season take Wharton to 14 appearances for Blackburn’s senior side since coming through the club’s academy. The academy graduate has picked up plenty of experience out on loan in the Football League. The Blackburn-born ace has previously spent time with Northampton, Lincoln City, Bury and Cambridge United.

With a new deal on the table, the centre-back will be looking to nail down a place in the starting 11 once his injury recovery is complete.