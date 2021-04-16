Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (quotes via Iron-Bru.co.uk), Scunthorpe United boss Neil Cox has admitted the club wouldn’t stand in youngster Joey Dawson’s way if interest from Derby County and Celtic materialised into something more serious.

Reports from Iron-Bru.co.uk emerged earlier this week revealing the Scunthorpe United prodigy is attracting interest from higher-level clubs.

Derby County are said to be among a host of Championship sides keeping tabs on Dawson. Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic are also rumoured to be showing an interest in the 17-year-old.

The young attacker midfielder has been offered a new contract by Scunthorpe and it has been confirmed that talks have taken place over Dawson’s future with the club amid the interest.

Now, manager Neil Cox has said the club would not stand in the youngster’s way should other teams come in for him. Speaking on BBC Radio Humberside, Cox said:

“I am aware and I have had conversations. He is a player we have offered a contract to and that’s how we have left it.

“If somebody did come into us and offer us good money for him, would we stand in his way? We probably wouldn’t because it’s a good opportunity for the boy.”

Dawson, the nephew of Nottingham Forest’s Michael Dawson, has made only one senior appearance so far. His debut came in an EFL Cup clash with Derby, coming off the bench to play the final 16 minutes.

The Scunthorpe-born starlet has impressed with the club’s youth sides, netting 16 goals in the Youth Alliance league this season. Now, with the Iron’s stance revealed, it awaits to be seen if the rumoured interest from the Rams and the Bhoys develop further.