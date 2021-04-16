QPR are interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The left-back is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday this summer and QPR are keeping tabs on his situation.

Penney, who is 23 years old, is facing an uncertain future at Hillsborough and could depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

WHe was a target for League One side Swindon Town in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by the Swindon Advertiser, but a move to the County Ground didn’t happen in the end.

The full-back penned a new 12 month deal last summer and has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Penney joined Sheffield Wednesday’s academy at the age of eight and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club.

The Chesterfield-born defender signed his first professional contract in October 2015 and had loan spells away as a youngster in the Football League at Bradford City and Mansfield Town to get some experience under his belt.

He made his first-team debut for Wednesday in a League Cup tie against Sunderland in August 2018, and has since played 32 games for them.

Penney spent last term on loan in Germany at second tier side St. Pauli before returning to the Owls last summer.

His future with Darren Moore’s side is currently up in the air and he is now wanted by QPR.

