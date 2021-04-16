According to a report from Foot Mercato, Watford are one of several sides keeping tabs on FC Nantes attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 22-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from England and Germany ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kolo Muani has enjoyed a decent season on an individual level despite FC Nates’ struggles in Ligue 1. While Antoine Kombouare’s side sit in 19th place, the French attacker has managed to net five goals and provide six assists in 33 games across all competitions.

As per Foot Mercato, Championship promotion hopefuls Watford are among the sides monitoring Kolo Muani ahead of this summer.

The Hornets are close to an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation. As it stands, they sit in 2nd place, seven points clear of Swansea City with five games remaining.

However, should they want to bring the Nantes ace in, they will be facing competition for his signature. Premier League side Southampton, Belgian outfit Club Brugge and German trio RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg are all also credited with interest.

The report adds that Kolo Muani is valued at around €5m (£4.3m) by Nantes, so it awaits to be seen who, if anyone, conjures up the money to bring him in this summer.

The Bondy-born attacker has spent his entire career to date in France. He made his way through Nantes’ youth academy, picking up experience on loan with US Boulogne.