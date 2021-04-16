Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has sent a classy message to Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Moore has provided this update on Sheffield Wednesday’s official club website: “I have developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort. I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take.” Ismael has today wished him a ‘speedy recovery’.

Jamie Smith will remain in charge of Sheffield Wednesday until Moore makes his return.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion boss took over from Tony Pulis in March, leaving his role at League One side Doncaster Rover in process.

Valerien Ismael has taken to Twitter to wish his fellow Championship manager and Yorkshire counterpart a message of support.

The Frenchman has done an impressive job at Barnsley and has won 23 out of his 37 games in charge. His side are now in the Play-Off places and have their sights set on a place in the Premier League next season.

Ismael may start attracting interest from elsewhere done the line and the Tykes will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Here is how fans have reacted to his message to Darren Moore:

