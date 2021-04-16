Speaking to the club’s official website, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed both Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier will be unlikely to play between now and the end of the season.

Middlesbrough have been without the injured duo for the last three fixtures, missing games against Bournemouth, Watford and Barnsley in recent weeks.

However, they will have to make do without both Tavernier and Fry for the rest of the campaign, Boro boss Neil Warnock has confirmed.

The midfielder and central-defender join a long list of absentees, with Marcus Browne, Sam Morsy and Anfernee Dijksteel also expected to return in pre-season.

Warnock did say that Fry could be back in contention to face Luton Town in the club’s second last game of the season. However, he has decided not to risk the in-demand 23-year-old, who has been attracting attention from Premier League side Burnley over the last month.

“I spoke to the physios and medical staff yesterday, they think it’s highly unlikely that Tav would be available before the end of the season, and I don’t think Dael would be back until possibly Luton.

“I’ve said to forget all that,” he said, “and make sure they’re right for July 1 and pre-season.

“Unless something happens I can’t see me using either player – why if there’s nothing at stake would I risk them.”

Warnock has admitted the hopes of Boro achieving a place in the top six have all but diminished. Their winless run of four games has meant they are now 14 points off the play-offs with just five games left to play.

They will now have an eye on both the transfer market and next season in a bid to have a full strength squad in order to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Warnock admitted they are ‘a bit thin on the ground’ in terms of squad depth. He has previously stated that players on the fringes would be given a chance to impress, with the likes of both Hayden Coulson and 18-year-old Josh Coburn expected to play before the season’s out.