Daryl Dike has been a revelation for Barnsley since signing on loan from MLS side Orlando City at the end of the January transfer window. Proof of that is easy to find.

Primaril,y that ‘proof’ comes from the fact that the 20-year-old American has scored eight goals in just 14 Barnsley appearances – these goals coming at the rate of one per 117 minutes of playing time.

That sort of return has brought about Premier League interest in the young American, interest that Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy argues is pointless in an interview carried by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Premier League interest already hard in youngster Dike

As mentioned above, such has been the impact that Dike has had, Premier League sides have already shown more than the usual interest that is bandied about.

NBC Sports writer, Andy Edwards, wrote in March that this interest had advanced and that Orlando City had rejected a $10m/£7.2m bid for his services from one of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ sides.

This rejection hasn’t put off interest in Dike with one writer confirming on Twitter that “more than half of the Premier League’s clubs” had a scout at Barnsley’s game against Reading on Good Friday.

There has been a lot of talk about what price would be needed to prise Dike away from Orlando’s clutches – talk that Barnsley CEO Murphy says is pointless.

Barnsley first refusal over Dike transfer confirmed

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane, Murphy said all the blustering about what price Daryl Dike will cost and wh are favourites to land him is pointless. The reason for this – Barnsley themselves have the first refusal on any permanent deal at a set asking price.

On this Murphy said: “We have first right and we can sign him if we pay the fee that was agreed. The right to buy him is ours until we choose to use it or not.”

Murphy also went on to say that rumours of a £15m buyout fee to secure a permanent transfer for the on-fire American striker were wide of the mark. Instead, O’Kane writes it is “closer to fees the Reds have paid in the past.”

The fact that Barnsley have first-refusal, at a set price, will be something that hamstrings Premier League clubs who already are interested in the goal-scoring young American striker. Barnsley would definitely be onto bigger and better things if they landed Daryl Dike on a permanent deal.