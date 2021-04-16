As reported by Teesside Live, Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing spoke out about his future at the club, but insisted he is just concentrating on the present with loan club Rotherham United.

Wing thrived at Middlesbrough last season under the guidance of Jonathan Woodgate. But with Neil Warnock taking over at the end of the campaign, he found his playing time significantly reduced.

The arrival of Sam Morsy from Wigan Athletic saw him pushed further down the pecking order and Wing joined Championship strugglers Rotherham United on a short-term loan deal in January.

He has impressed at the AESSEAL New York Stadium so far. But when asked what his future holds, Wing admitted it wasn’t something he was necessarily considering just yet.

“To be honest, I’m not even thinking about next season at the minute. I’ve got more immediate things to think about. We have big, big games coming up as we try to stay up,” said the midfielder.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I feel like I’ve come in and done well.

However, Wing did drop a hint that he isn’t happy being a bit-part player at Middlesbrough. He suggested he wanted to ‘kick on’ and settle at a club, whether that’s Boro or another side remains to be seen.

“I’ve been getting back my confidence which I kind of lost at Middlesbrough.

“I’m at the stage of my career now where I’ve just got to kick on,” he continued. “I’m 25 years old and I’m starting a family. The next part of my career is massive.”

The report states that Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has left the door open for the 25-year-old to return to the Riverside. However, he would be in direct competition with the likes of Morsy, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, George Saville and Marcus Tavernier.

He would likely be used in rotation with the aforementioned quintet and this may not be good enough for Wing considering his recent comments.

Rotherham are believed to be interested in making his loan deal permanent this summer, although all will depend on which division they are playing their football in next season.