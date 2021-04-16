Charlton Athletic are keeping one eye on summer recruitment already, as per a report by London News Online.

It is currently unknown whether Charlton Athletic will be in League One again next season or in the Championship as they chase down a Play-Off spot.

The Addicks are already working on recruitment plans but their boss, Nigel Adkins, has admitted it is all in the balance right now.

Adkins replaced Lee Bowyer last month and has made a decent impression since taking over at the Valley. He is unbeaten in his opening three games and his side beat automatic promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last time out.

He has said: “On the recruitment side we have got Steve Gallen, Jed Roddy…how we want to do recruitment…how we put it all together. We’re working on that and building on that.

“We need to know where we’re looking for, are we in League One or the Championship? That might affect the pool of players we can attract and be going after.”

He added: “It is that little bit in the balance, but likewise it is about establishing what players have we got with us? Some players coming out of contract might have been doing okay – who is going to fit into our plans moving forward? We’re assessing all that on a daily basis.”

Charlton are in action at home to Ipswich Town tomorrow in Adkins’ first game on home soil as they look to close in on the top six.

These are exciting times to be a Addicks fan and even if they don’t go up this season, next term provides an opportunity for Adkins to bring in his own type of players and build a strong side capable of mounting a serious promotion push.