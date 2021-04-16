Hull City boss Grant McCann has revealed he has quit social media, as per BBC Radio Humberside Sport (see tweet below).

The Hull City boss says staying away from Twitter over the past couple of months is the best thing he has done.

McCann, who celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday, has split opinion amongst the Tigers fans since taking over from Nigel Adkins in the summer of 2019.

The ex-Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers boss has guided Hull to the top of the League One table this season after they finished rock-bottom of the Championship last term.

McCann has revealed why he has quit social media: “I made a conscious decision to come off social media two or three months ago and it’s probably the best thing I’ve done really because it’s just a dark, dark place.

“That sort of thing we can’t control, what other people think of us. All we can focus on is us. We know what we’ve got in the building.”

The Tigers are closing in on a return to the Championship and need at least three wins from their remaining five games to secure promotion.

They are in action at home tomorrow against Fleetwood Town at the KCOM Stadium and three points will see them take that one step closer to promotion.

Hull were given a big favour by Wigan Athletic and former striker Will Keane in midweek after the Latics beat 3rd place Sunderland 2-1.

