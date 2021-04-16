Barnsley’s transformation from nearly relegated under Gerhard Struber to the brink of promotion under Valerien Ismael has taken less than a season to carry out.

It was on the final day of last season that the Tykes survived as a Championship side, a late winner against a faltering Brentford side to thank for that.

Struber was head-hunted by MLS side New York Red Bulls and replaced by former LASK boss Ismael. Now the South Yorkshire side sit 6th in the Sky Bet Championship table – safe in the play-off picture by five points.

Their charge up the table has been led by the 11 goals of Cauley Woodrow and the 8 goals of captain Alex Mowatt. However, it has been a surge lately maintained by the form and 8 goals of loan sensation Daryl Dike.

Daryl Dike: from MLS SuperDraft to Barnsley stardom

Dike was drafted by Orlando City SC as the 5th player chosen in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft procedure. He’s over this side of the pond showcasing the skills that saw Orlando City place such faith in choosing him so highly.

The young striker continues to go from strength to strength, his eight goals in 14 appearances a testament to the prowess he possesses in front of goal. His strike rate currently sits at a goal every 117 minutes of playing time.

This strike rate has definitely brought him to the attention of sides in the Premier League. A bid from one of the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides of $10m was rejected by Orlando City SC but it shows that there is real interest out there in him.

Barnsley are one side who’d love to take him on permanently and CEO Dane Murphy says that the fee involved is “achievable for Barnsley“.

Daryl Dike: Barnsley CEO moves to allay early loan recall fears

There is some noise doing the rounds that Dike’s loan deal at Oakwell ends on April 21st – next Wednesday. However, Murphy has been quick to allay these worries according to the Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane (below):

Dane Murphy denied reports that Daryl Dike’s loan ends on April 21. Says Orlando have a recall option on May 2 but adds: “We will have him all season.

“I would be very surprised if they took that option, the way things have gone for Daryl, us and Orlando.”#barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) April 16, 2021

That news will be most reassuring for Barnsley fans in that the talismanic and dangerous Dike could be with them through to the end of the season which would cover the play-offs they will hope to stay a part of.