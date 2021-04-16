Ex-Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic defender Roger Johnson has joined Bromley’s coaching staff, as announced by their official club website.

The former centre-back has been promoted from his role as their Under-23’s boss.

Johnson, who is 37 years old, ended his playing career at Bromley in 2019 and has since delved into the coaching world.

He made over 600 appearances and played in the Premier League.

The Surrey-born man started his career with spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City before linking up with Birmingham City in 2009.

He spent two years with the Blues and helped them win the League Cup against Arsenal at Wembley in his second season.

Johnson moved on to Midlands rivals Wolves and stayed on the books at Molinuex for four years. He had a loan spell away at Sheffield Wednesday during the 2013/14 season and made 17 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit in the Championship.

He then had two spells at Charlton Athletic, with a stint in the Indian Super League at FC Pune City sandwiched in-between.

Johnson played a total of 26 games for the Addicks before they released him in May 2017.

He subsequently dropped into non-league with Bromley and played for two more years before deciding to hang up his boots.

Johnson is now part of their coaching staff under Andy Woodman and will be looking forward to his new role. They are currently 9th in the National League.