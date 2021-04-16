Swindon Town boss John Sheridan says they would be in the Play-Offs with a team full of Jack Payne’s, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The ex-Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City attacking midfielder has been ever-present in Swindon Town’s side since Sheridan took over.

Payne, who is 26 years old, has been linked with a move to Barnsley this summer, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

He has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Robins this season, chipping in with four goals and six assists. They could face a battle to keep him this summer despite him still having another 12 months on his contract at the County Ground.

Sheridan has said: “Regarding Jack Payne, the kid trains at 100 per cent, he plays at 100 per cent week in, week out, every day when he comes in. If I had 10 or 15 of him, we’d probably be in the play-offs. I shouldn’t have to tell players – they should come in and want to better themselves all the time.

“We have not got one player who is good enough to think he can play at 70 per cent.”

He added: “They have to be at 95 or 100 per cent like Payne plays. He does a lot of things wrong, and I’m trying to help him – I tell him he’s got to slow down – but what he’s got about him, he’s got this desire to go out and try to do his best every time he plays football. Some of the others don’t.”

Payne started his career at Southend United before Huddersfield Town signed him in 2016. He was part of the Terriers side promoted to the Premier League under David Wagner in his first season at the club.

He then had loan spells at Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City before joining Lincoln City on a permanent basis.

Payne managed two goals in 30 games for the Imps before switching to Swindon last summer.

He has now emerged on the radar of Barnsley and it will be interesting to see if the Tykes make a move for him.

