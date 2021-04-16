Watford and Bournemouth’s January target Matej Vydra is unlikely to leave Burnley this summer if his run in their first-team continues, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The striker has had to bide his time for opportunities at Burnley since joining them in 2018.

Vydra, who is 28 years old, has looked likely to depart Turf Moor over recent times due to a lack of game time. Watford and Bournemouth wanted him in the last January transfer window, as reported by The Sun.

However, he stayed with Sean Dyche’s side and has since forced his way into their side. He has made 21 appearances in the league this season now, scoring three goals.

Vydra still has another year left on his contract with the Premier League side and is now in their plans having previously appeared frozen out.

He has played for Watford twice before in the past and it was no surprise to the Hornets linked with him this past winter. He scored 22 goals in the 2012/13 season for the Hertfordshire side on loan from Udinese before returning to Vicarage Road in 2014.

The Czech Republic international also played for Derby County from 2016 to 2018 and scored 27 goals in 80 games for the Rams before Burnley signed him.

Vydra has been patient since moving to Turf Moor but is now enjoying getting more minutes, with a departure that has previously seemed inevitable now unlikely this summer.