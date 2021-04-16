Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes Bradford City may move for on-loan striker Andy Cook this summer, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

The ex-Barrow and Tranmere Rovers man has been on loan at Bradford City since January and they could try and sign him for good.

Cook, who is 30 years old, has impressed since making the switch to Valley Parade and has scored seven goals in 15 games in all competitions.

Mansfield boss Clough has said: “We have had no enquires here. I think everyone is waiting to get the season out of the way. Then we will take it from there. Andy Cook has done well at Bradford and they may well be interested in him.”

Cook is a proven goalscorer at League Two level and would be a shrewd signing by Bradford after catching the eye on loan in Yorkshire.

He started out at Carlisle United but first made his name at Barrow. He scored 42 goals in 87 games for the Bluebirds over his two spells at Holker Street, with a stint at Grimsby Town sandwiched in-between.

Cook then moved on to Tranmere Rovers in 2016 and fired 51 goals in 94 games for the Merseyside club to help them gain promotion from the National League.

Walsall came calling in 2018 and he managed 18 goals in all competitions for the Saddlers whilst they were in League One but left after a year to join Mansfield.

Cook was loaned out to Bradford in January and they may want to sign him permanently.

