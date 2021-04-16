Exeter City are bracing themselves for offers for youngster Sonny Cox this summer, as per a report by Devon Live.

The teenager has emerged on the radar of Manchester United and spent last week on trial with the Premier League giants.

Cox scored four goals for the Red Devils’ Under-16 side against Stoke City, a game that finished 10-2.

Exeter goalkeeper Harry Lee has also been away on trial in the Premier League recently with Chelsea.

The Grecians boss Matt Taylor admits his side are expecting offers for Cox: “When you score four in a game, it suggests it has gone well. I expect we’ll get offers in the next couple of months for him, but we hope all our young players sign a contract with us and that is what we want and best for the young players and the football club.”

He added: “It is a battle we are continuing to fight and have to fight every season, and it is not a nice battle to fight as you are against an opponent of Premier League clubs who disrespect you in terms of what they offer, how they value the players at and how we value them.”

Cox has already represented Exeter at Under-23 level but it yet to make a senior appearance for the League Two club.

He is described as a ‘two-footed’ goalscoring striker on his profile on Exeter’s website and has trained with their first-team.

The Grecians’ academy has produced Aston Villa and England star Ollie Watkins and Cox will be looking to follow in the footsteps of him over the next few years.

Exeter also have players like Matt Jay and Joel Randall who are expected to attract interest from higher up the football pyramid this summer.