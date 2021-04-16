Joshua Kayode has signed a new contract with Rotherham United, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has penned a fresh deal with the Millers until the summer of 2024.

Kayode, who is 20 years old, has been linked with Brentford, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City recently, as reported by Football Insider.

He has impressed on loan in League Two this season at Carlisle United and has scored six goals in 30 games for the Cumbrians in all competitions.

Kayode was born in Nigeria but grew up in Dublin. He started his career at Rotherham and has risen up through the youth ranks of the South Yorkshire side.

He has since made three appearances for their first-team and has also previously had spells at Chesterfield and Gateshead in the past.

He first linked up with Carlisle last season but returned to the New York Stadium when the League Two campaign was halted by the pandemic. Nevertheless, Paul Warne’s side gave him the green light to return to the Lake District last summer to get more experience under his belt.

Kayode is being tipped for a bright future at Rotherham and they will be pleased to get him down on a long-term deal.

His new contract is a blow to the likes of Brentford, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City and they will have to look elsewhere now for attacking reinforcements.