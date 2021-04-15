According to a report from the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, Watford are set to make a stunning move for Inter Milan veteran Ashley Young.

35-year-old Young is coming to the end of his deal at Inter, having moved there from Manchester United in mid-January 2020.

Watford are, of course, settled in the second automatic promotion spot and would be bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after being relegated last season

Ashley Young: Watford to Inter Milan and back

Young started out his journey in football at Vicarage Road, signing on for the Hornets in 1995 and enjoying a 12-year career at the club. After 107 appearances (22 goals/10 assists), the left-sided midfielder moved to Aston Villa in January 2007.

Young was at VIlla for four years, scoring 37 goals and creating 59 assists in 190 games. That return was enough to convince Manchester United to step in and take him to Old Trafford in a £17m July 2011 move. He spent nearly nine years at the Red Devils, accruing 19 goals and 43 assists from 261 games before his move to Inter Milan.

His 15 months in Milan so far have seen him make 55 appearances for them, scoring four goals and providing eight assists – including 22 games and three assists in Serie A this season. That, it seems, is coming to an end.

Ashley Young: a mooted summer move

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel writes that Xisco’s Hornets are wanting to add top-flight experience to their squad should they gain promotion and are looking at Young.

Mokbel also adds that Watford “are ready to offer an initial 12-month deal” as they look to bring one of their own back to Vicarage Road.

It would be a bold move by Watford to bring former favourite Young back into the Hornets fold but one that you’d think would make sense. He might be 35 years old but he’s still good enough to have played a big part in Milan’s Serie A and Champions League campaigns.