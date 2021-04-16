Sheffield Wednesday have had more than their fair share of knocks this season, more than their fair share by a long way.

Some of these knocks have been levied against them such as the likes of the EFL points deduction for breaking FFP regulations. Others, such as many insipid performances, have left them no one to blame but themselves.

As it stands, entering the final throes of a poor season, the Owls are next to the bottom in the Sky Bet Championship table on 35 points and are eight points from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday: Moore absence – relegation picture #1

Darren Moore is currently absent from the club with health issues following on from his contracting Covid-19, issues from which he is still suffering and recovering.

A statement from the Owls, in which Moore relays the issues reads:

“I have developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort. I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take.”

Moore’s understandable absence from the frontline of team affairs will obviously have an effect and helps paint that relegation picture #1.

Coventry City: win vs Rotherham – relegation picture #2

Last night Coventry City squeaked a narrow 1-0 win over relegation-haunted Rotherham who sit a place and four points above Sheffield Wednesday.

That win by the Sky Blues might have kept Rotherham within touching distance for the Owls but the three points gained took them above Derby County. The Rams are now the target team for Wednesday.

That target is eight points away. In the most simple terms possible Sheffield Wednesday need to win three more games than Wayne Rooney’s Derby County outfit. Every point that the Rams gain makes Wednesday’s predicament much worse.

The Comment

It didn’t look good before and it looks bleaker now for Sheffield Wednesday. Losing the guidance of Darren Moore through his medical absence was bad enough but that Coventry victory worsens matters much more.

Hope beyond hope is what has likely carried many Sheffield Wednesday fans through this season but that hope seems to be ebbing away with every turn of events.

Can Sheffield Wednesday somehow pull the old magician’s ‘rabbit/hat’ trick and escape relegation by the skin of their teeth? They could – stranger things have happened in the football world.

However, it is more likely that the above two scenarios have sealed the deal when it comes to Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation what with the darkening picture that they add to. Dark picture but darker days ahead, I’m afraid for Owls fans.