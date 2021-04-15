Veteran Irish midfielder, Alan Judge, has impressed wherever he’s played his football after Blackburn brought him over from Ireland and St. Joseph’s Boys in 2006.

He’s currently on the books at Ipswich Town after the Tractor Boys brought the midfielder from Brentford in mid-January 2019.

However, the East Anglia Daily Times (EADT) don’t think that this will be much longer and that Judge is set to leave the club for certain at the end of June – the decision being to allow his current deal to run down.

Alan Judge: attacking prowess and his time at Ipswich Town

Judge shone for the likes on Notts County (112 games/17 goals/27 assists) and Brentford (140 games/26 goals/31 assists) before arriving at Portman Road.

His most productive spell was for Brentford across the 2015/16 season where he played 38 times, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists. However, after suffering a double leg fracture against Ipswich near the end of the season, leading him to miss the entirety of the following season.

His move to Ipswich saw him go on to make 91 appearances for the Portman Road outfit, 91 appearances where he scored eight goals and laid on 11 assists. However, his appearance last time out is said to be his last according to the EADT’s Andy Warren.

Alan Judge: contract clause his undoing at Ipswich

Warren reports that it is a close in Judge’s contract that has determined that he will play no further part in Ipswich Town’s campaign.

Warren goes on to say in his article that Judge is one of a number of players at Ipswich who have been told they are not in the club’s plans moving forward. Focusing specifically on Judge’s situation, Warren writes that the 32-year-old has been “told the club are not in a position to offer him fresh terms or take up the one-year extension option in his deal.

The clause at fault is said to be one that means he would automatically trigger a one-year extension by playing one more game. With him not being in the club’s plans, he will not be considered for first-team duties – his season now over.

When asked about by a fan on Twitter, Sun reporter Alan Nixon seemed to conform (below) that the news was true:

Info is correct https://t.co/jzZn3vHbuc — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 15, 2021

Alan Judge career details derived from his player profile page on the Transfermarkt website