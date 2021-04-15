Bristol City, like all other EFL sides, are at the thin end of their 2020/21 Championship campaign – the majority having just five or six games left to play.

For Nigel Pearson’s Robins, it is a case of fight and push to the end of the season, regroup and then go again next year. Sat in 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table, this season is effectively done and dusted as far as aspirations go.

Next up for Nigel Pearson and the Robins is a trip north to face relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Pearson and City are going into this game missing at least five players due to injury. One of these is ex-Chelsea prospect Jay Dasilva.

However, Bristol City’s official website reports on the fact that Robins boss Pearson hopes to get Dasilva back out and playing before the end of the season.

Jay Dasilva: from Chelsea to Bristol City

Dasilva originally started out in football at Luton Town, moving from the Bedfordshire side to Premier League giants Chelsea in 2012. His consisted largely of age-group representation for the likes of the Under-18s and Under-23s.

Experience-wise, the left-back spent time out on loan at Charlton (January 2017 – July 2018) and played 54 games for the Addicks, creating four assists. Further experience was gained on loan at Bristol City (August 2018-June 2019) before the Robins signed him for an undisclosed fee.

His time at Ashton Gate has seen the England youth international make 67 appearances for Bristol City, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He has been out injured since December 2020 due to a stress fracture of his tibia.

Jay Dasilva: Pearson gives timeline hopes for return

Per Robins TV, comments carried on the Bristol City website, Pearson says of Dasilva “it’s really good to see him back in training” when reflecting on the youngster’s injury issues surrounding his fractured tibia.

Robins boss Pearson then arrows in on a projected timeline where he hopes he’ll be able to get the young defender back out on the pitch. Admitting that it might take an appearance for the Under-23s first, Pearson adds that after this consideration, “hopefully he’ll be in the frame between now and the end of the season.”

Such a return will allow Dasilva to get reacquainted with the game before the hard yards start in the summer to get fully fit for next season.

