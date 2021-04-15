According to The Hartlepool Mail, there is a possibility that Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could feature for Middlesbrough this weekend when they take on Queens Park Rangers.

Middlesbrough waved goodbye to their play-off hopes after they extended their winless run to four games with defeat at Barnsley last weekend. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Manager Neil Warnock will hope to be able to call upon the services of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The trio have missed a number of Boro’s previous games but will be assessed ahead of the visit of QPR.

The absence of Tavernier and Fry in particular have had a huge negative impact on the team. Both players add so much in terms of both defensive and attacking output and have been sorely missed.

With nothing to play for between now and the end of the season, it could be a chance for Warnock to utilise his squad and give opportunities to players on the fringes, providing the trio are missing once again.

The likes of Hayden Coulson, Marvin Johnson, Ashley Fletcher and Jordan Archer all face uncertain futures at the Riverside. The Boro boss will presumably want to a take a closer look at a selection of players ahead of a potential summer reshuffle.

Youngster Josh Coburn is expected to feature, with reports stating his debut is ‘imminent’. He helped his chances this week when he scored a hat-trick in the Premier League Cup semi-final for the U17 side.