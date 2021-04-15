Bristol City’s season is in danger of fizzling out after a somewhat bright start. In fact, it is all but fizzled out already.

The Robins sit an unhappy 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table on 50 points from their 41 games played. In reality, barring disaster, City are guaranteed their place in the Championship for next season.

On Saturday they travel north to next-to-bottom Sheffield Wednesday in a game they’d expect to win and their hosts hope to win – the Owls needing every point they can grab.

One point on the agenda was the status of the injured players, something reported on by the BristolLive website from Nigel Pearson’s presser.

Bristol City – injury news

In his pre-Sheffield Wednesday presser, Pearson was asked about the injury status of certain players and the likelihood of them featuring against the beleaguered Owls.

Pearson was quick to dismiss one player, Nathan Baker, as not taking part in the game at the weekend. Baker, who is back in training, is definitely ruled out despite the fact “he looks better.” Danny Simpson, who hasn’t been training “is a doubt” according to the Bristol City boss.

Pearson went on to add that striker Chris Martin who “has done running this week” and is “back on the grass” is out of contention as it Cam Pring who is likely to join Martin “with training next week.” He assured fans that this means the Robins “have players who are making progress in their recoveries.”

Another player out is Chelsea starlet Jay Dasilva who Pearson hopes to have back in Bristol colours before the end of the season. In better news, Antoine Semenyo could be in contention with Pearson saying that the talented youngster “has been training all week.”