As quoted by Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed loan winger Tom Ince has suffered a season-ending ankle ligament injury.

Ince linked up with the Hatters in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster their attacking options having fallen down the pecking order with Stoke City.

Since moving to Kenilworth Road, the 29-year-old winger has played seven times for Luton Town. Ince made three starts, featuring on both wings as well as through the middle.

However, he picked up the injury after coming off the bench against Derby County earlier this month. Ince saw through the remainder of the game but missed clashes with Barnsley and Wycombe Wanderers.

Now, an update has emerged on the severity of the Stoke loanee’s injury.

Speaking to the media (quotes via Luton Today), Luton boss Nathan Jones confirmed Ince has played his last game for the Hatters. The former Liverpool starlet has suffered a season-ending ankle ligament injury.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Tom Ince won’t play again. He’s done ankle ligaments which will keep him out for a little while which is really sad as Tom’s been excellent for us.

“We knew he needed a bit of time to gather pace. But the way he’s been around the place, the way he’s integrated, he’s had a massive impact. He’s been a joy to have around and I think he’s really enjoyed it.

“It’s been a real shame as he was just starting to have an impact and gather a little bit of sharpness and pace, so that’s a shame.”

With his season brought to a premature end, it will be interesting to see how Ince’s situation with parent club Stoke pans out this summer.

The Stockport-born playmaker is out of favour under Michael O’Neill, only playing seven times before his loan departure. Ince’s deal with the Potters expires next summer, so it awaits to be seen if he is still with the club at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.