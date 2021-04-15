According to German publication MOPO, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic is unlikely to turn his loan at St. Pauli into a permanent deal.

The report states that the on loan Middlesbrough man could extend his loan spell at the 2. Bundesliga side for a further year. However, all will depend on what his parent club has in planned for him.

The number one at the Riverside this season has been Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli. But the former England U21 international hasn’t been convincing between the sticks so far and it is believed he will not be a Boro player next season. January arrival Jordan Archer will also depart with his contract up in June.

This leaves the club looking towards the summer transfer window in the hopes of signing a new ‘keeper. Stojanovic may still be in with a shout of becoming first choice once again, although he does to want to stay at St. Pauli if terms can be agreed.

Middlesbrough paid €1.1m to sign the Macedonian from Swiss side St. Gallen back in January 2020. But if St. Pauli were looking to sign the shot stopper on a permanent deal, they would likely need to pay ‘a high transfer fee’, according to MOPO.

St. Pauli would not be able to afford even half of the original figure paid to St. Gallen last year and so another loan move would be the most viable option for the German side.

It is not known whether Stojanovic would be deemed surplus to requirements again with Middlesbrough expected to make a decision on his future once he returns to Teesside.