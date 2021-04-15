Ipswich Town have confirmed goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has left the club as Paul Cook continues to reshuffle his backroom staff.

With new owners in place, the new era at Ipswich Town is well underway. Mark Ashton will become CEO at the end of this season after it was confirmed he will be leaving Bristol City earlier this week.

Manager Paul Cook is also looking to restructure his backroom staff. Now, it has been confirmed that goalkeeper coach Jimmy Walker has left the club after almost two and a half years in the role.

The Tractor Boys confirmed Walker has left the club with immediate effect. As a result, Ipswich’s search for a new goalkeeping coach has begun, while academy goalkeeping coach Carl Pentney has come into the senior role on an interim basis.

Speaking on Walker’s departure, Cook had this to say:

“I have thanked Jimmy for his work at the Club. I explained to him that I just want to look to freshen things up right across the board.

“Jimmy knows the game and change often happens in football when a new manager takes over. I want to wish him all the best for the future.”

With Walker’s stint at Ipswich Town done, it will be interesting to see where the 47-year-old ends up next.

Walker spent two years at Peterborough United from 2013 to 2015. He worked alongside Darren Ferguson as his goalkeeping coach before his departure in February 2015.

A matter of months later, the former West Ham and Spurs goalkeeper linked up with Sunderland. Walker was Jack Ross’ goalkeeping coach in his time with the Black Cats before leaving in November 2018.