Huddersfield Town’s 2017 promotion hero Danny Ward has signed a new long-term contract at Leicester City.

The former Huddersfield Town loan man has penned a deal with the Premier League side until the summer of 2025, as announced by their official club website.

Ward, who is 27 years old, spent the 2016/17 season with the Terriers on loan from Liverpool and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League that season.

The Wales international’s heroics in their penalty shootout wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Reading in the Play-Offs will live long in the memories of Huddersfield fans.

Ward signed for Leicester in 2018 for a fee of around £12.5 million and has since been used as a back-up for the Foxes, playing 14 games for the club in all competitions.

He is pleased to have committed his future to Brendan Rodgers’ side: “It’s a really good feeling [to sign a new contract]. I had a really good feeling the first time around when I signed and, luckily, we’ve been able to grow together as a Club and as a team so I’m really excited for what lies ahead.

“Even in my short time here, you can see in terms of facilities alone, the step up has been incredible. The success we’ve had in the league too, we’ve been on a European adventure as well, so step by step, we’re going in the right direction and, as a player, to be involved in that is really exciting. I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for us.”

Ward started out on the books at Wrexham before Liverpool swooped to sign him as a youngster in 2012. He went on to play three times for the Reds and was loaned out to Morecambe and Aberdeen as well as Huddersfield.

He has found a home at Leicester now and will be staying there for the next five years at least.

