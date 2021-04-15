As quoted by football.london, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said the Gunners are “very close” to confirming striker Folarin Balogun’s new contract.

The Arsenal attacking prodigy is tipped for a big future in the game and is one of the Gunners’ top young talents.

Championship side Brentford have been big admirers of Balogun previously. The Bees were heavily linked with a summer swoop for the American-born striker last summer.

However, a move to Brentford failed to materialise after Arsenal slapped an £8m price tag on his head. The Bees opted against pursuing a deal for Balogun, eventually bringing in Ivan Toney from Peterborough United.

Over the course of this season, speculation has been rife regarding the 19-year-old’s future at the Emirates Stadium. Contract negotiations have rumbled on and now, they look set to come to a climax.

After reports emerged claiming Balogun’s new deal was close, Mikel Arteta has confirmed an announcement is on the horizon.

As quoted by football.london, Arteta revealed an announcement is “very close”. Here’s what he had to say:

“Yeah, we’re going to make it official when it’s official and everything is done. As is said before I’ve always been very positive that he wants to stay at the club.

“We want him to stay at the club, so we are very close.”

Having thoroughly impressed for the Gunners’ academy sides, Balogun has appeared in the first-team picture this season. The striker has netted twice and laid on one assist in five games across all competitions.

Given his returns for the U18s (38 goals and eight assists in 41 games) and U23s sides (22 goals and six assists in 48 games), it is plain to see why Balogun is highly rated by those at Arsenal.

Now, with a new deal on the cards, the striker will be hoping to live up to his potential and forge a place in the first team.