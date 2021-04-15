This article is for The72’s brand new content series – 72talk. Our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing stories coming out of the English Football League.

Norwich City’s Max Aarons reportedly favours a move to Everton in the summer, despite strong interest from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been linked to a host of Premier League big-hitters this season. All of Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked, with Barcelona having shown a slight interest as well.

But reports from The Telegraph (via TEAMtalk) claims that the £35million-rated full-back favours a move to Everton in the summer.

Would Everton be a good fit for the Englishman? Should Aarons consider other options, or even remain at Norwich City? Here’s what our writers have to say:

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Aarons might need a rethink should reports claiming he favours a move to Everton are true. He still has a Championship crown to win with Norwich City who’ve shown great faith in the youngster, and he might yet want to repay that faith by staying with them in the Premier League.

“Everton could prove a contested move – they’ve spent a lot of money in recent seasons but not entirely wisely. Manchester United however are making steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and if they claim the Europa League trophy, and finish the season strongly, they might yet become the more attractive, and the better-suited option for Aarons.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“A move to Goodison Park would be a great option for Aarons. A move would see him reunited with former Canaries teammate Ben Godfrey and he’d have the chance to further his development under the guidance of the vastly experienced full-back Seamus Coleman.

“The likes of Manchester United and Barcelona are more attractive options and a stay at Carrow Road could still appeal to Aarons. However, a summer move to Everton could see him become a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s side, potentially making the Toffees the best choice for Aarons.”

Oli Dixon (@oliverdixon_)

“Everton would certainly be a great place for Aarons to mature and develop. Ancelotti is an experienced manager who any player in their right mind would love to work under.

“I think the Norwich defender is putting his playing time at the forefront here, but there is no guarantee he would be given more time on the pitch at Everton than he would at any other club.

“Every footballer wants to challenge themselves and play at the highest level possible and so if the proposition of a move to a club in the Champions League came knocking, I imagine it would be hard for Aarons to turn it down.”