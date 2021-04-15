Norwich City’s Max Aarons is reportedly keen on a move to Everton in the summer, having been linked with Manchester United as well.

The Norwich City man has been one of the Championship’s best performers this season. He’s featured 40 times for runaway leaders Norwich City this season and now looks set to seal a move away in the summer.

Norwich despite being nailed on for promotion into the Premier League look set to lose a host of their star players in the summer transfer window – Emi Buendia is being heavily linked with a move away, with Aarons having been linked with outside clubs throughout the campaign as well.

Now though, reports from The Telegraph (via TEAMtalk) claim that the 21-year-old ‘favours’ a move to Goodison Park in the summer.

Everton and Manchester United have been tipped as the two leading contenders to sign Aarons, with all of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and even Barcelona having been linked with the Canaries full-back this season, who’s previously been valued by the club at £35million.

It remains to be seen whether that price tag will deter Everton from a summer move.

The East Anglian club have become notoriously stubborn with letting their star players go, placing an even bigger £40million price tag on Buendia which seemingly kept him at Carrow Road for this season.

Credit has to go to Daniel Farke and the club as a whole, and having performed so well this season the likes of Aarons and Buendia may well want to stick around at Norwich City and partake in their inevitable Premier League season next time round.

With reports claiming Aarons favours Everton though, it may suggest that his mind is already made up on whether or not he’ll be playing for Norwich City next season.