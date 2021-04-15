As quoted by the Daily Mail, St. Johnstone striker Guy Melamed has said he will leave transfer talks to his agent amid rumoured interest from Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

Reports emerged last month claiming Melamed was attracting Football League interest. League One trio Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town were all said keen on the striker ahead of the transfer window.

Melamed’s deal with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could leave Callum Davidson’s side for nothing.

The 28-year-old only joined St. Johnstone last October but could be heading for the exit door. Now, Melamed has revealed his stance over his future with the Scottish side.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the striker has insisted he is thoroughly enjoying his time at McDiarmid Park, adding his agent will speak with the Scottish side or any potential suitors. Here’s what he had to say:

“My contract is up in the summer and I will leave it to my agent to deal with my future and speak to St. Johnstone or any other clubs.

“I’m 28 now and I feel I am coming to the peak of my career.

“I’m really enjoying playing for St Johnstone. I am only focused on doing well for them between now and the end of the season. After that, I will sit down and discuss my options with my agent.”

In his short stint with the Saints, Melamed has netted six goals and laid on three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if the rumoured interest from Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town develops into anything serious over the coming months. Melamed could be a shrewd acquisition given his contract situation, with a free transfer move a possibility.