Sunderland manager Lee Johnson told media how on loan defender Dion Sanderson is suffering from ‘back trouble’, and Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith has provided an update on the situation.

Sanderson, 21, has been a revelation under Johnson. The man on loan from Wolves has now featured 26 times in League One for the Black Cats, making himself a target of a number of clubs going into the summer transfer window.

He featured in Sunderland’s last outing v Wigan Athletic but Johnson told media earlier in the week how Sanderson was struggling with a back injury.

Commenting on the matter, Sunderland Echo report Smith shared this update on Twitter:

R.E Dion Sanderson… LJ told us on Tuesday night that he's been having back trouble (https://t.co/xqfMCys96W) It's clearly an issue moving into the last few games and #SAFC are assessing their options atm. — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) April 15, 2021

Sunderland have run into a sticky patch of form and ahead of what are some crucial games, the potential absence of Sanderson would be a huge blow for Johnson.

He’s shown his versatility since the arrival of the former Bristol City boss having been a mainstay in the side since the turn of the year.

With defensive options already fairly limited as well, Sunderland will have to ‘assess their options’ pretty fast, and hope that Sanderson can play a further part in this season.

Having looking so strong all year, Sunderland have now lost back-to-back games in League One, seeing themselves fall five points behind Peterborough United in 2nd-place.

Sunderland remain in 3rd, but they now face an uphill battle in trying to close that gap to the top two in their final five games of the season.

Up next for Sunderland is an all-important top-six clash away at 5th-place Blackpool.