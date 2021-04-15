Speaking to the Crewe Alexandra official website, manager David Artell spoke out about Middlesbrough loanee Nathan Wood.

Wood deputised for Middlesbrough in the absence of Dael Fry earlier in the campaign, but a few shaky moments prompted Boro boss Neil Warnock to ship him out on loan in the January transfer window. A move to Crewe Alexandra soon materialised where he will spend the rest of the campaign.

Since dropping down into League One with Crewe he has played nine times. He spent his first game with his new side on the bench but played the next seven games in a row before being dropped.

He sat out the next three but came on against Oxford United at half-time in the 6-0 home defeat before playing the full 90 minutes against Portsmouth in the impressive 0-0 draw.

“I spoke to Nathan (Wood) and told him that he will get chances. He came on at half-time against Oxford and we know the abilities he has,” said manager David Artell.

He went on to say that he does expect Wood to have a prosperous career.

“He is still a young lad, learning his trade but I think everyone can see that he is going to have a bright future in the game.”

Wood will re-join his parent club Middlesbrough at the end of this season. Boro are not blessed with a plethora of options at the back with Dael Fry and Grant Hall the only natural centre-backs at their disposal. Midfielder Paddy McNair and full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola have been utilised there.

But either Wood will be back in contention, or if they sign a new defender this summer, he will fall further down the pecking order and could be available for another loan deal away from the Riverside.