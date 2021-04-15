Preston North End considered a move for Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing in January, as detailed in a report by Lancashire Live.

The Lilywhites were interested in the midfielder in the last transfer window but he ended up joining Rotherham United.

Wing, who is 25 years old, was given the green light to leave Boro this past winter by Neil Warnock.

He linked up with the Millers until the end of the season and has since made 13 appearances for the Yorkshire club as they battle to stay in the Championship.

Preston considered bringing him to Deepdale under their former boss, Alex Neil, but may have moved on to other targets by now. The Lancashire outfit are in the hunt for a new permanent boss for next season.

Wing’s long-term future at the Riverside Stadium will be uncertain when returns there this summer but his current focus will be on helping Rotherham stay up.

He was snapped up by Boro in 2017 having previously played in non-league and was loaned out to Yeovil Town in League Two during his first year to gain experience.

Wing has since played 92 games in all competitions for the Championship side and has scored 14 goals.

He still has another year left on his contract at Middlesbrough but it is yet to be known whether he is part of Warnock’s long-term plans.