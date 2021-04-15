Speaking to The News, Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor has admitted that he wants to play Championship football and, ideally, with Pompey.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been at Fratton Park since the summer of 2018, joining on a free transfer from Burton Albion.

However, his three years on the books with Portsmouth could be set to come to an end. Naylor’s deal with Pompey expires at the end of this season and as it stands, he will be leaving the club for nothing.

Naylor has been a key player for Portsmouth since joining, being named captain prior to the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Now, with his deal expiring this summer, the midfielder has opened up on his stance. Naylor has confirmed talks have taken place over the possibility of a new deal but added that he wants to be playing Championship football.

Speaking to The News, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s a difficult one at the minute. We have spoken between our parties so it’s one of those where I’ll give my all until the end of the season for the club.

“I’m 30 in the summer and I want to play at the highest level I can. That’s every player in league football, they want to play high. I want to be in the Championship, that’s my aim, and with Pompey. That lies with us playing well on the pitch and getting promoted.”

In his time with Portsmouth, Naylor has gone on to play 143 times across all competitions. Featuring in defensive midfield and defence, the former Derby County man has netted 13 goals and laid on one assist.

It awaits to be seen if the two parties can strike a deal to ensure Naylor stays at Fratton Park beyond the end of this season.