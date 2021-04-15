Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Swindon Town goalkeeper David Lucas has accepted a coaching role in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper coach is leaving League One side Fleetwood Town at the end of the season, as announced by their official club website this morning.

Lucas, who is 43 years old, has been with Fleetwood for eight years but is now poised to join an unnamed top flight club.

He initially joined the North West club as a player before deciding to hang up his gloves in 2015.

Lucas started his playing career at Preston North End before first joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan in 2003. The Owls then made his move to Yorkshire permanent and he was their number one for a couple of seasons.

They decided to let him leave in 2006 and he subsequently linked up with local rivals Barnsley. He played just three times for the Tykes and was knocked unconscious in one of those matches.

A spell at Leeds United followed on before Swindon Town lured him down south in 2009 on a free transfer. The ex-England youth international enjoyed two seasons at the County Ground as their first choice ‘keeper.

Lucas departed Wiltshire in 2011 and embarked on final stints at Rochdale and Birmingham City.

He ended his career at Fleetwood and started his goalkeeping coach work there. Lucas is now moving on to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he goes.