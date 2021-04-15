Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has said the club remain in talks with Alex Mowatt over a new contract, as per their official website.

Promotion chasing Barnsley are keen on tying him down on a fresh deal to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Mowatt, who is 26 years old, has played a key role in the Tykes’ rise into the Play-Offs but they face a battle to keep hold of him with his current contract expiring this summer.

Championship rivals like QPR and Millwall have been mentioned as possible clubs who are interested in him, as per the Yorkshire Post in January, and other sides are likely to be keeping close tabs on developments.

Dane Murphy has said: “We obviously want Alex Mowatt to be here with us long-term. We’ve made him numerous offers and we remain in dialogue with him and his advisor. But we’ve put it to one side right now, and rightly so. It’s something we’ll address at the end of the season.

“But we have always been honest when saying we want him here, as our captain and our leader in the midfield. We’ll have to see what comes of that at the end of the season.”

Mowatt has been with the Tykes since joining in 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side.

He has made over 100 appearances for them and helped them gain promotion from League One in the 2018/19 season before playing a pivotal role in their survival in the Championship last term.

The left-footed midfielder now has his sights set on helping Valerien Ismael’s men reach the Premier League.

Mowatt is yet to sign a new deal at Oakwell and Barnsley fans will be hoping his future gets resolved soon.

